2016年 3月 4日

BRIEF-Progressnow Invest: Balance sheet to be deposited with bankruptcy judge

March 3 Progressnow Invest AG :

* Board of directors resolved to deposit balance sheet with the bankruptcy judge as a result of insolvency and threat of overindebtedness Source text - bit.ly/1UBQAaM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

