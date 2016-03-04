BRIEF-Swissquote FY net fee and commission income up 5.9 pct to CHF 66.6 mln

UPDATE 4-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
March 4 Swissquote Group Holding SA :
* FY net revenues 146.6 million Swiss francs ($147.80 million)
* Proposes unchanged dividend of 0.60 francs per share
* FY net fee and commission income up by 5.9 percent to 66.6 million francs
* Is expecting to see further growth of more than 10 percent for 2016
* FY net profit came to 2.1 million francs (23.5 million francs year ago) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9919 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.