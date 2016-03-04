版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 4日 星期五 14:45 BJT

BRIEF-Zurich Insurance enters agreement to acquire Macquarie life insurance business

March 4 Zurich Insurance Group

* enters agreement to acquire macquarie life insurance business

* transaction subject to regulatory and court approvals, expected to be completed in the second half of 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

