中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 4日 星期五 21:20 BJT

BRIEF- BKW AG unit BKW ISP AG acquired Schmid Amrhein AG

March 4 BKW AG :

* BKW subsidiary BKW ISP AG acquired building technology company Schmid Amrhein AG

Source text - bit.ly/24FHPRp

