BRIEF-Helvetia Holding FY IFRS result after tax CHF 309 mln, down 21%

FOREX-Dollar rises as Yellen remarks suggest quick rate hikes
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
March 14 Helvetia Holding AG :
* FY IFRS result after tax (incl. acquisition effects): 309 million Swiss francs ($314.06 million) (2014: CHF 393 million; -21 percent)
* FY combined ratio (net): 92.1 percent (2014: 93.5 percent)
* Proposed dividend distribution: 19.00 Swiss francs per share (2014: CHF 18.00 per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9839 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.