瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 14日 星期一 14:22 BJT

BRIEF-Helvetia Holding FY IFRS result after tax CHF 309 mln, down 21%

March 14 Helvetia Holding AG :

* FY IFRS result after tax (incl. acquisition effects): 309 million Swiss francs ($314.06 million) (2014: CHF 393 million; -21 percent)

* FY combined ratio (net): 92.1 percent (2014: 93.5 percent)

* Proposed dividend distribution: 19.00 Swiss francs per share (2014: CHF 18.00 per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9839 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

