版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 14日 星期一 14:21 BJT

BRIEF-Aryzta H1 EBITA up 2.7 percent to 230.8 million euros

March 14 Aryzta AG :

* H1 revenue up 5.5 percent to 1.96 billion euros ($2.19 billion)

* H1 underlying net profit - continuing operations increased 2.0 pct to 141.1 million euros

* H1 EBITA up 2.7 percent to 230.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

