公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 14日 星期一

BRIEF-SilverArrow Capital Advisors says discovered that former Rofin-Baasel UK employee embezzled GBP 2.5 mln

March 14 SilverArrow Capital Advisors:

* Discovered and verified that former senior employee of Rofin-Baasel UK embezzled GBP 2.5 million during 2015 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

