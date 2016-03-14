BRIEF-TSO3 Inc says got feedback from U.S. regulators regarding Sterizone VP4 sterilizer

March 14 TSO3 Inc:

* Received feedback from U.S. regulators regarding company's recent application to extend claims for Sterizone VP4 sterilizer

* Received feedback from agency suggesting that co evaluate claims based on type and manufacture of device Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)