版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 14日 星期一 19:11 BJT

BRIEF-TSO3 Inc says got feedback from U.S. regulators regarding Sterizone VP4 sterilizer

March 14 TSO3 Inc:

* Received feedback from U.S. regulators regarding company's recent application to extend claims for Sterizone VP4 sterilizer

* Received feedback from agency suggesting that co evaluate claims based on type and manufacture of device Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐