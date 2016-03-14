版本:
BRIEF-Viad Corp buys Ciri Alaska Tourism Corp

March 14 (Reuters) -

* Viad Corp says acquired Ciri Alaska Tourism Corporation which consists of integrated tourism assets

* Viad Corp says acquisition was within Viad's stated target valuation range and is expected to be accretive to 2016 earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

