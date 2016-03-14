版本:
BRIEF-Argan's unit Gemma Power gets full notice to proceed on combined cycle power plant

March 14 Argan Inc :

* Argan inc says construction on facility will begin this year with completion scheduled in second half of 2018

* Says wholly owned subsidiary Gemma Power Systems receives full notice to proceed on natural gas-fired combined cycle power plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

