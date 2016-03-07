BRIEF-Leclanche signs CHF 20 mln facility for medium term growth financing

BRIEF-LLB sees net profit of about 104 mln Swiss francs for 2016
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.
March 7 Leclanche Sa
* Signs a 20 million Swiss francs ($20.13 million) facility for medium term growth financing
* Extension of current convertible loan agreement with a new committed 10 million francs as facility C, and agreement to raise further 10 million francs on best effort basis
* ACE core convictions Ltd. (ACE & Company), buys current convertible loan (outstanding) from Recharge A/S
* Proceeds will support growth investments related to 53 mwh grid ancillary services project for IESO Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9934 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)