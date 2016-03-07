BRIEF-Dorma Kaba Holding H1 net sales up at CHF 1.14 bln

BRIEF-LLB sees net profit of about 104 mln Swiss francs for 2016
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.
March 7 Dorma Kaba Holding AG :
* H1 net sales 1.14 billion Swiss francs ($1.15 billion) versus 1.11 billion Swiss francs year ago
* H1 EBIT 137.8 million francs versus 126.6 million francs year ago
* H1 ordinary result 126.8 million francs versus 120.3 million francs year ago Source text: bit.ly/1p9XHLT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9935 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)