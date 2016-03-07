版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 7日 星期一 13:45 BJT

BRIEF-Dorma Kaba Holding H1 net sales up at CHF 1.14 bln

March 7 Dorma Kaba Holding AG :

* H1 net sales 1.14 billion Swiss francs ($1.15 billion) versus 1.11 billion Swiss francs year ago

* H1 EBIT 137.8 million francs versus 126.6 million francs year ago

* H1 ordinary result 126.8 million francs versus 120.3 million francs year ago Source text: bit.ly/1p9XHLT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9935 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

