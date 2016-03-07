版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 7日 星期一 13:47 BJT

BRIEF-Bucher Industries unit Bucher Municipal takes over J. Hvidtved Larsen A/S

March 7 Bucher Industries AG :

* Bucher Municipal, a division of Bucher Industries, has taken over J. Hvidtved Larsen A/S (JHL), Danish manufacturer of truck-mounted sewer-cleaning units Source text: bit.ly/21UwSJA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

