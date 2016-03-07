BRIEF-Bucher Industries unit Bucher Municipal takes over J. Hvidtved Larsen A/S

BRIEF-LLB sees net profit of about 104 mln Swiss francs for 2016
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.
March 7 Bucher Industries AG :
* Bucher Municipal, a division of Bucher Industries, has taken over J. Hvidtved Larsen A/S (JHL), Danish manufacturer of truck-mounted sewer-cleaning units Source text: bit.ly/21UwSJA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)