BRIEF-Alpiq Holding FY 2015 sales down at CHF 6.72 bln

BRIEF-LLB sees net profit of about 104 mln Swiss francs for 2016
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.
March 7 Alpiq Holding AG :
* Because of the continued pressure on earnings, the board of directors to propose no dividend for FY 2015
* FY 2015 net sales of 6,715 million Swiss francs ($6.76 billion) (2014: 8,058 million Swiss francs) and EBITDA before special items of 480 million francs (2014: 609 million francs) Source text: bit.ly/1Qwt7EV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9934 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)