BRIEF-Alpiq Holding FY 2015 sales down at CHF 6.72 bln

March 7 Alpiq Holding AG :

* Because of the continued pressure on earnings, the board of directors to propose no dividend for FY 2015

* FY 2015 net sales of 6,715 million Swiss francs ($6.76 billion) (2014: 8,058 million Swiss francs) and EBITDA before special items of 480 million francs (2014: 609 million francs) Source text: bit.ly/1Qwt7EV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9934 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)