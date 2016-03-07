BRIEF-Calida Holding FY net sales down 12.9 pct at CHF 359.0 mln

BRIEF-LLB sees net profit of about 104 mln Swiss francs for 2016
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.
March 7 Calida Holding AG :
* FY net sales were down by 12.9 percent year-on-year and net income by 28.1 percent
* FY net sales fell 12.9 percent, from 412.4 million Swiss francs ($415.01 million) in previous year to 359.0 million francs in 2015
* FY EBIT declined by 20.8 percent during period under review to 21.5 million francs (previous year: 27.2 million francs)
* Fy net income went down by 28.1 percent to 17.0 million francs (previous year: 23.6 million francs)
* Sees FY 2016 slightly positive business performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9937 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)