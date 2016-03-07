BRIEF-Altin: board says Alpine Select has partially revised its motion relating to dividend

BRIEF-LLB sees net profit of about 104 mln Swiss francs for 2016
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.
March 7 Altin AG :
* Board of directors of Altin AG informs that Alpine Select AG has partially revised its motion relating to proposed distribution of a gross dividend of 20 Swiss francs ($20.13) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9934 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)