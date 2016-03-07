版本:
BRIEF-Altin: board says Alpine Select has partially revised its motion relating to dividend

March 7 Altin AG :

* Board of directors of Altin AG informs that Alpine Select AG has partially revised its motion relating to proposed distribution of a gross dividend of 20 Swiss francs ($20.13) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9934 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

