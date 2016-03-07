版本:
BRIEF-GSK says Advair had safety profile comparable to fluticasone propionate in study

March 7 Glaxosmithkline Plc

* advair had a safety profile comparable to fluticasone propionate (fp), including no asthma-related deaths in either arm

* nejm publishes results of gsk's long-term laba safety study of advair diskus in adults and adolescents with asthma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

