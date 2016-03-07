BRIEF-Metro Bank shares to trade conditionally from March 7

BRIEF-Fitch affirms 3 Chinese policy banks' long-term IDRS at 'A+'
March 7 Metro Bank Plc :
* Announce that conditional dealings in its shares on London Stock Exchange Plc will commence from 8.00 a.m. today, 7 March 2016 under ticker "MTRO" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded from a six-week low on Thursday, with financial stocks cheered by the rise in U.S. bond yields after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled a solid pace of interest rate hikes.
PARIS, Jan 19 France's Safran on Thursday launched a $9 billion agreed cash offer worth 29.47 euros per share for aircraft seats manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace to create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.