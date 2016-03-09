版本:
BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien Holding completes reverse stock split

March 9 Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :

* Completes reverse stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

