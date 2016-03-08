BRIEF-Feintool International Holding FY oper profit down at CHF 32.9 mln

March 8 Feintool International Holding AG
:
* Generated sales of 508.9 million Swiss francs ($512.33
million)in the 2015 financial year, which corresponds to an
increase of 1.1 pct
* FY reported operating profit of 32.9 million Swiss francs
- a decrease of 6.4 pct
* FY generated net income of 20.1 million Swiss francs,
corresponding to a margin of 3.9 pct
* To propose to the annual general meeting on April 19 an
unchanged dividend from capital contribution reserves of 1.50
Swiss francs per share
* Is expecting business performance to be positive in 2016
* Anticipates in 2016 sales growth of 5 pct to around 530
million Swiss francs and an EBIT margin of approx. 7 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9933 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)