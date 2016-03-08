版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 8日 星期二 18:34 BJT

BRIEF-Nexvet Biopharma says successful completion of NV-01 pilot field study

March 8 Nexvet Biopharma Plc

* Nexvet announces successful completion of NV-01 pilot field study in dogs with osteoarthritis

* Results from this most recent pilot study confirmed Ranevetmab's safety and efficacy in a field study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

