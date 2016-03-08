BRIEF-Spirit Airlines CEO - comfortable being in 15-20 pct growth rate range over next 5 yrs - conf call

BRIEF-Bank Mutual Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Bank mutual corporation reports 10.5% increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2016
March 8 Spirit Airlines Inc :
* Comfortable being in the 15-20 percent growth rate range over next 5 yrs - conf call
* Not seeing any issues related to Zika affecting business currently - conf call
* In talks with Airbus to convert later A321 deliveries to A320 - conf call
* Will maintain "higher than average" liquidity as we grow - conf call
* Believe cost structure will remain stable over long term - conf call
* Though oil prices are low now, we are assuming that they will be higher in the future and are planning growth accordingly - conf call Further company coverage:
* Vector announces commencement of notes offering of $850 million of senior secured notes due 2025
Jan 18 Mondelez International Inc said it will sell its most of its grocery business in Australia and New Zealand, including the Vegemite brand, to Australian dairy manufacturer Bega Cheese Ltd for A$460 million ($345.28 million).