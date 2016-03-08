BRIEF-Exmar and Pacific Exploration and Production agree to terminate agreement

BRIEF-Equity Lifestyle Properties says settles California lawsuits
* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc says company reaffirms previously issued guidance ranges for 2016
March 8 Exmar NV :
* Exmar and Pacific Exploration and Production Corp (PEP) have agreed to terminate a liquefaction and storage agreement, originally executed in March 2012 for a term of 15 years
* Settlement agreement stipulates a termination fee payable by PEP to Exmar in monthly installments from March 2016 until June 2017
* Exmar is actively negotiating new employment of the CFLNG with several counterparts and the CFLNG will be delivered in the Q2 2016 from the Wison shipyard in Nantong (China) Source text: bit.ly/24OC4AU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc says company reaffirms previously issued guidance ranges for 2016
* Sallie Mae reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Leidos Holdings Inc - total contract value of approximately $22 million