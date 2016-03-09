版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 9日 星期三 13:47 BJT

BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank announces changes in board of directors

March 9 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :

* Christoph Lengwiler to leave board of directors, board proposes the election of Andreas Emmenegger

* Remaining six members and the board chairman Mark Bachmann to stand for re-election Source text - bit.ly/1RzfXoy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

