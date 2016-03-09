版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 9日 星期三 13:52 BJT

BRIEF-Dufry announces changes in board of directors

March 9 Dufry AG :

* Board will propose to AGM on April 28, 2016, Heekyung (Jo) Min and Claire Chiang for election as new board members

* Two current board members, James Cohen and Lucas Melo, informed company they will not be available for re-election

* All other current board members are proposed for re-election Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐