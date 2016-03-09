版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 9日 星期三 13:50 BJT

BRIEF-Komax holding is acquiring Ondal Taping Processing

March 9 Komax Holding AG :

* Is strengthening its position in the taping technology segment by acquiring Ondal Taping Processing Source text - bit.ly/24PTdKx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐