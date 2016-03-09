BRIEF-Cicor Technologies FY net sales down 10.8 pct at CHF 180.6 mln

FOREX-Dollar rises as Yellen remarks suggest quick rate hikes
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
March 9 Cicor Technologies Ltd :
* Net sales in FY 2015 totaled 180.6 million Swiss francs ($180.94 million), 10.8 pct less than in 2014 (202.5 million francs)
* FY EBIT before restructuring costs reached 3.1 million francs (2014: 10.2 million francs)
* Net profit in 2015 amounted to 0.7 million francs before restructuring costs of 4.7 million francs (net profit 2014: 7.0 million francs)
* Is expecting results of internal restructuring to be reflected in growth in sales and results during second half of 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1pwChZf Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9981 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.