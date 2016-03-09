版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 9日 星期三 14:17 BJT

BRIEF-Adecco CEO expects good growth in French construction sector in H2 -CNBC

March 9 Adecco Sa

* CEO says expects continued good growth in French construction sector in h2 2016 -CNBC Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐