瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 9日 星期三 14:47 BJT

BRIEF-Banque Cantonale du Valais FY operating result of CHF 110.4 mln

March 9 Banque Cantonale Du Valais :

* FY operating result amounted to 110.4 million Swiss francs ($110 million) and thus decreased by 8.2 pct

* FY gross interest income 163.0 million francs versus 174.5 million francs year ago

* FY net interest income of 158.6 million francs (+6.1 pct) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9979 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

