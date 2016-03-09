版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 10日 星期四 00:51 BJT

BRIEF-Alpiq Holding divests its share in Romande Energie Commerce

March 9 Alpiq Holding AG :

* Divests its share in Romande Energie Commerce

* Has sold its 11.8 pct-share in Romande Energie Commerce SA to the company's existing shareholders

* Main acquirer is the Romande Energie group Source text: bit.ly/21ZOVBq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

