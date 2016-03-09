版本:
2016年 3月 10日

BRIEF-Moody's changes Reliance Steel's outlook to stable from negative

March 9 Moody's:

* Moody's changes Reliance Steel's outlook to stable from negative

* Affirmed Reliance's Baa3 senior unsecured rating

* Change in outlook reflects recent improvement in Reliance Steel's credit metrics and liquidity Source text for Eikon:

