BRIEF-Moody's rates Berkshire senior notes Aa2, stable outlook

March 9 Moody's

* Moody's rates Berkshire senior notes Aa2, stable outlook; also rates shelf registration

* Assigned Aa2 ratings to senior unsecured notes issued by Berkshire Hathaway Inc and Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corporation in multiple tranches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

