BRIEF-Lufthansa says February freight down down 5.4 percent

March 9 Deutsche Lufthansa AG

* Says Feb. passenger traffic in terms of revenue seat kilometres up 5.9 percent to 14,050

* Says Feb. load factor down 1.9 percent points to 72.3 percent

* Says Feb. freight down 5.4 percent to 736 revenue cargo tonne kilometers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

