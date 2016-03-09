BRIEF-Lufthansa says February freight down down 5.4 percent

FOREX-Dollar rises as Yellen remarks suggest quick rate hikes
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
March 9 Deutsche Lufthansa AG
* Says Feb. passenger traffic in terms of revenue seat kilometres up 5.9 percent to 14,050
* Says Feb. load factor down 1.9 percent points to 72.3 percent
* Says Feb. freight down 5.4 percent to 736 revenue cargo tonne kilometers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.