BRIEF-Spar Group in deal to buy 60 pct stake in Spar Switzerland

March 9 Spar Group Ltd

* Detailed terms of acquisition of 60 pct of ordinary shares in Spar Holding Ag and withdrawal of cautionary announcement

* Concluded an agreement to acquire 60 pct of ordinary shares of Spar Holding Ag for CHF44.5 million

* Aquisition from existing shareholders of Spar Switzerland