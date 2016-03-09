版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 9日 星期三 23:06 BJT

BRIEF-Spar Group in deal to buy 60 pct stake in Spar Switzerland

March 9 Spar Group Ltd

* Detailed terms of acquisition of 60 pct of ordinary shares in Spar Holding Ag and withdrawal of cautionary announcement

* Concluded an agreement to acquire 60 pct of ordinary shares of Spar Holding Ag for CHF44.5 million

* Aquisition from existing shareholders of Spar Switzerland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

