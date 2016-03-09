BRIEF-Spar Group in deal to buy 60 pct stake in Spar Switzerland

FOREX-Dollar rises as Yellen remarks suggest quick rate hikes
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
March 9 Spar Group Ltd
* Detailed terms of acquisition of 60 pct of ordinary shares in Spar Holding Ag and withdrawal of cautionary announcement
* Concluded an agreement to acquire 60 pct of ordinary shares of Spar Holding Ag for CHF44.5 million
* Aquisition from existing shareholders of Spar Switzerland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.