瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 10日 星期四 13:33 BJT

BRIEF-Schaffner Holding intends to achieve EBITA margin target of 8 pct within 24 months

March 10 Schaffner Holding AG :

* Intends to achieve the EBITA margin target of 8 pct defined in the 2020 strategy within 24 months

* Aim of achieving an improvement of around 5 million Swiss francs ($5 million) in operating profit (compared with FY 14/15) as early as the next fiscal year

* Operating loss expected in the first half of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9983 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

