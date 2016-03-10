BRIEF-Schaffner Holding intends to achieve EBITA margin target of 8 pct within 24 months

March 10 Schaffner Holding AG :

* Intends to achieve the EBITA margin target of 8 pct defined in the 2020 strategy within 24 months

* Aim of achieving an improvement of around 5 million Swiss francs ($5 million) in operating profit (compared with FY 14/15) as early as the next fiscal year

* Operating loss expected in the first half of the year