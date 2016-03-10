版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 10日 星期四 14:11 BJT

BRIEF-Helvetia Holding says Helvetia Board to be reduced in size

March 10 Helvetia Holding AG :

* John Martin Manser, Balz Hösly and Peter Kaemmerer will not be standing for re-election for board for next term of office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

