版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 10日 星期四 14:09 BJT

BRIEF-Altin: ISS recommends that shareholders reject Alpine Select's proposals

March 10 Altin AG :

* ISS, world's leading corporate governance advisor recommends that shareholders reject Alpine Select's proposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐