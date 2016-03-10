BRIEF-Progressnow Invest says bankruptcy proceedings open

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 10 Progressnow Invest AG :
* Bankruptcy proceedings open
* For fiscal 2015 expects loss of 2.96 million Swiss francs ($3 million)or 4.22 francs per share Source text - bit.ly/1CB5RQ0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9976 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998