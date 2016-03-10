版本:
BRIEF-Progressnow Invest says bankruptcy proceedings open

March 10 Progressnow Invest AG :

* Bankruptcy proceedings open

* For fiscal 2015 expects loss of 2.96 million Swiss francs ($3 million)or 4.22 francs per share Source text - bit.ly/1CB5RQ0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9976 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

