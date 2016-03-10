BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank FY profit up by 19.7 pct at CHF 86.3 mmln

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 19
March 10 Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :
* Increased its annual profit in 2015 by 19.7 pct to 86.3 million Swiss francs ($86.55 million)
* Due to sale of swisspartners Group as well as currency effects, FY assets under management fell by 9.3 pct to 45.6 billion Swiss francs
* Sale of swisspartners Group led to a decline in fee and commission income by 21.5 pct to 149.6 million Swiss francs in 2015
* Proposes that general meeting of shareholders on May 4 increase dividend to 1.60 Swiss francs per LLB share
* FY loans to clients rose by 2.5 pct to 11.0 billion Swiss francs
* Net interest income, before credit loss expense, fell in 2015 due to higher interest rate hedging costs by 3.0 pct to 132.5 million Swiss francs
* Is confident that thanks to its stable basis, its focused business model, and its clear strategy, it will continue to achieve operating progress in 2016 business year and generate a solid net profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9971 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998