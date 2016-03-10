BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group FY revenue down 4.8 pct at CHF 1.98 bln

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 10 Sunrise Communications Group AG :
* FY revenue decrease of 4.8 pct to 1,976 million Swiss francs ($1.98 billion)
* FY adjusted EBITDA at 627 million francs (-1.8 pct) with 80 bps margin improvement
* FY net loss of 113 million francs (45 million francs adjusted for IPO and refinancing costs)
* Proposed dividend of 3 francs per share
* Guidance of 600 million - 620 million francs adjusted EBITDA in 2016
* Upon meeting its 2016 guidance, Sunrise expects to propose a dividend to AGM for financial year 2016 in range of 3.24 francs and 3.36 francs per share to be paid from reserves from capital contribution in 2017 Source text - bit.ly/1UUpcoC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9971 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998