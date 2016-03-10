BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group FY revenue down 4.8 pct at CHF 1.98 bln

March 10 Sunrise Communications Group AG :

* FY revenue decrease of 4.8 pct to 1,976 million Swiss francs ($1.98 billion)

* FY adjusted EBITDA at 627 million francs (-1.8 pct) with 80 bps margin improvement

* FY net loss of 113 million francs (45 million francs adjusted for IPO and refinancing costs)

* Proposed dividend of 3 francs per share

* Guidance of 600 million - 620 million francs adjusted EBITDA in 2016

* Upon meeting its 2016 guidance, Sunrise expects to propose a dividend to AGM for financial year 2016 in range of 3.24 francs and 3.36 francs per share to be paid from reserves from capital contribution in 2017 Source text - bit.ly/1UUpcoC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9971 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)