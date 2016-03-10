版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 10日 星期四 14:14 BJT

BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group appoints Olaf Swantee as new CEO

March 10 Sunrise Communications Group AG :

* On May 9, current CEO Libor Voncina will hand over to Olaf Swantee as new CEO of Sunrise

* Proposing that general meeting of shareholders elect Peter Kurer as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

