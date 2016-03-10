版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 10日 星期四

BRIEF-Yahoo appoints Eric Brandt to serve as member of audit and finance committee of board

March 10 Yahoo! Inc :

* Appointed Friedman to serve as a member of nominating and corporate governance committee of board

* Friedman and Brandt will each receive a retainer of $60,000 per year for service on board

* Appointed Brandt to serve as a member of audit and finance committee of board. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

