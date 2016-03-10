版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 10日 星期四 22:08 BJT

BRIEF-Marketaxess says to launch electronic trading for $3.6 trillion municipal bond market

March 10 Marketaxess Holdings Inc:

* Marketaxess to launch electronic trading for $3.6 trillion municipal bond market

* Expects to have about 60 dealers and 250 institutional investor firms connected to municipal bond platform when it launches

* Hired Hardy Manges to spearhead its dealer sales efforts for municipal bonds

* Manges joins from Cantor Fitzgerald Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐