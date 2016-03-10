BRIEF-Marketaxess says to launch electronic trading for $3.6 trillion municipal bond market

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 10 Marketaxess Holdings Inc:
* Marketaxess to launch electronic trading for $3.6 trillion municipal bond market
* Expects to have about 60 dealers and 250 institutional investor firms connected to municipal bond platform when it launches
* Hired Hardy Manges to spearhead its dealer sales efforts for municipal bonds
* Manges joins from Cantor Fitzgerald Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 19 Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the dollar rebounded after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the U.S. central bank is poised to pursue a path of interest rate hikes.
* Kawasaki spokesman Allen said firm cut ties to show after feedback