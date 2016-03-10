版本:
中国
2016年 3月 10日

BRIEF-Philip Morris International sets quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share

March 10 Philip Morris International Inc :

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

