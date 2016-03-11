版本:
BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression Holding acquires 60 pct stake in Shenyang Yuanda Compressor

March 11 Burckhardt Compression Holding AG :

* Signed on March 10 agreement to acquire a 60 pct stake in Shenyang Yuanda Compressor Co., Ltd.

* Both parties agreed not to disclose any further terms of acquisition agreement Source text - bit.ly/24UdPRW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

