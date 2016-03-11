版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 11日 星期五 13:42 BJT

BRIEF-Mobilezone FY revenue up 121 pct at CHF 859 mln

March 11 Mobilezone AG :

* FY EBIT of 40.4 million Swiss francs ($41.01 million) (previous year: 29.2 million francs) and earnings per share of 0.96 franc (previous year: 0.71 franc)

* Dividend of 0.60 franc per registered share

* FY revenue 859 million francs, up 121 percent

* Is convinced that can also continue in 2016 on successful path Source text - bit.ly/1UXm1N6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9852 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

