2016年 3月 11日

BRIEF-Dottikon ES Holding: investments and increase in headcount in Switzerland

March 11 Dottikon ES Holding AG :

* Will invest more than 100 million Swiss francs ($101.56 million) in its development and production site in Dottikon (Aargau, Switzerland) over the coming two years Source text: bit.ly/1pccmFT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9846 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

