BRIEF-United Tech reaffirms 2016 and Q1 guidance

March 10 United Technologies Corp :
* Says reaffirms 2016 outlook for adjusted eps of $6.30 to
$6.60
* Says Q1 adjusted EPS expectation reaffirmed at $1.35 to
$1.40
* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.50, revenue view $56.86
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* UTC hosts annual investor conference
* Expects organic sales to grow at a 5 to 8 percent CAGR
through 2020
* Says continues to expect free cash flow in range of 90 to
100 percent of net income for full year
* Continue to be confident in full year 2016 adjusted EPS
expectations of $6.30 to $6.60 on sales of $56 billion to $58
billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.40, revenue view $13.14
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
