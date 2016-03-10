BRIEF-Heliospectra receives $265K order from Washington state grower

March 10 Heliospectra publ AB :

* Receives an order valued at just over $265,000 for the Heliospectra LX601C cannabis-focused LED light hardware and software system

* The customer is a Washington state grower with a license to cultivate medicinal marijuana plants

