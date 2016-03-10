版本:
BRIEF-Heliospectra receives $265K order from Washington state grower

March 10 Heliospectra publ AB :

* Receives an order valued at just over $265,000 for the Heliospectra LX601C cannabis-focused LED light hardware and software system

* The customer is a Washington state grower with a license to cultivate medicinal marijuana plants

* The first part of the order has shipped and installation is expected to start this month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

