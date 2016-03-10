版本:
BRIEF-Fitch rates Berkshire Hathaway's $9 bln senior note issuance 'A+'

March 10 Fitch:

* Fitch rates Berkshire Hathaway's $9 billion senior note issuance 'A+' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

